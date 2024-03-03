Vinicius scores twice as Real fight back to draw at Valencia

Mar 03, 2024, 06:19 AM
VALENCIA - Vinicius Jr scored a brace to help Real Madrid fight back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Valencia in an ill-tempered LaLiga clash on Saturday.

Hugo Duro gave the hosts the lead with a header in the 27th minute and Roman Yaremchuk made the most of a bad mistake from Real defender Dani Carvajal to extend Valencia's lead three minutes later.

However, Vinicius reduced the deficit with a close-range finish in first-half stoppage time and scored the equaliser with a towering header in the 76th minute.

Real moved to 66 points in the standings, seven points ahead of second-placed Girona who have a game in hand at Mallorca on Sunday. Barcelona are third on 57 points. REUTERS

