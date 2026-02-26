Straitstimes.com header logo

Vinicius Jr scores as Real Madrid reach Champions League last 16

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Benfica on Feb 25.

PHOTO: EPA

  • Real Madrid defeated Benfica 2-1 on Feb 25, securing a 3-1 aggregate win to reach the Champions League last-16.
  • Benfica scored first, then Tchouameni equalised. Vinicius Jr scored Real Madrid's 80th-minute winner, ensuring progression.
  • The first leg was marred by Vinicius' racist slur accusation. Real Madrid will face Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon next.

MADRID - Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Jr scored to help Real Madrid fight back for a 2-1 win over Benfica on Feb 25 and book their Champions League last-16 spot with a 3-1 aggregate win in the knockout round playoff.

Real, who won last week’s first leg 1-0 in a match marred by Vinicius accusing Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of directing a racist slur at him, will face Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon in the next round.

Benfica started brightly and went ahead in the 14th minute when Rafa Silva reacted quickest to turn in a rebound from close range, but Real responded almost immediately.

Gonzalo combined neatly with Federico Valverde on the right wing and the Uruguayan cut the ball back to Tchouameni, who guided a low shot inside the right post in the 16th minute.

The tie remained wide open until the 80th minute when Valverde won a loose ball in midfield and released Vinicius with a precise pass.

The Brazilian forward beat the offside trap, surged into the box and slotted into the far corner to send the record 15-times European champions into the next round. REUTERS

