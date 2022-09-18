Vinicius reacts to 'monkey' remark

SAO PAULO - Pele, Neymar and other big names in Brazilian football voiced outrage on Friday over a Spanish agent's allegedly racist comments on their compatriot and Real Madrid star forward Vinicius Junior, whom he urged to stop "acting like a monkey".

Pedro Bravo, the head of the Spanish Football Agents' Association (AEAF), made the comment on Thursday on El Chiringuito de Jugones, one of Spain's top football TV programmes, telling the 22-year-old player to stop celebrating his goals with his trademark dance moves.

The remarks touched a nerve in Brazil, where black players have been heckled with racist taunts by fans mimicking monkeys.

"Football is joy. It's a dance," the 81-year-old Pele wrote on Instagram. "Although, unfortunately, racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile. And we will continue to fight racism every day in this way: fighting for our right to be happy and respected."

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar tweeted "BAILA VINI JR" - Portuguese for "dance" - echoing a hashtag, #BailaViniJr, that was the top trending topic on Twitter in Brazil after the incident.

Following the outpouring of support from fans and fellow footballers, Vinicius released a statement of his own.

"I was the victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement," he said. "They say that happiness bothers... The happiness of a victorious black Brazilian in Europe bothers much more.

"But my desire to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that.

"These are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Whether you accept it, respect it or lose your mind about it, I'm not going to stop."

The Brazilian Football Confederation meanwhile, expressed its solidarity with the player in a statement, condemning the "racist statements".

Real said it rejected "all forms of racist and xenophobic speech", and would take legal action.

Bravo later apologised on Twitter, saying he had "badly used the expression... in a metaphorical way to mean 'fooling around'".

AFP