Vinicius Jr nets double as Real Madrid dispatch Manchester City in Champions League last 16

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Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (second from left) celebrates after scoring their second goal in the 93rd minute against City on March 17.

MANCHESTER, England - Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr scored twice as the Spanish side eased into the Champions League quarter‑finals on March 17, beating 10-man Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Vinicius put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after the VAR judged Bernardo Silva to have handled his shot on the line, a decision that also reduced City to 10 men and made an already daunting task seemingly impossible.

Pep Guardiola’s men were not waving the white flag however and Erling Haaland levelled in the 41st minute when he tapped in a pass from Jeremy Doku from close range.

City’s Doku and Rayan Ait-Nouri and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Vinicius had second-half goals chalked off before Vinicius completed his brace with the last kick of the game from the edge of the six-yard box in the 93rd minute.

The Spaniards, 15-times winners of Europe’s elite club competition, had stunned 2023 champions Manchester City 3-0 in last week’s first leg in Madrid when Valverde struck a hat-trick. REUTERS