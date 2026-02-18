Real star Kylian Mbappe calls for Gianluca Prestianni ban over alleged racist slur at Vinicius Jr

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior looks on from the side of the pitch as the match was stopped due to racist chants.

– Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe said Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni should be banned from the Champions League, after the Argentinian was accused of directing a racist slur at Vinicius Jr during the Spanish side’s 1-0 knockout play-off first-leg win on Feb 17.

Denying the accusation, Prestianni said the Brazilian misheard him.

The incident occurred shortly after Vinicius had curled Real into the lead five minutes into the second half in Lisbon with a wonder goal.

Television footage showed the Argentinian winger covering his mouth with his shirt before making a comment that Vinicius and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old, with referee Francois Letexier halting the match for 11 minutes after activating FIFA’s anti-racism protocols.

After arguing with Prestianni, Vinicius ran over to Letexier and told the Frenchman – who had booked him for his celebrations – that he had been called “mono”, the Spanish word for monkey, by the Argentinian.

The footage appeared to show an outraged Mbappe calling Prestianni “a bloody racist” to his face.

The atmosphere grew hostile after play resumed, with Vinicius and Mbappe loudly booed by the home crowd whenever they touched the ball. Despite the rising tensions, the players were able to close out the game without further interruptions.

“I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard,” Prestianni wrote on his Instagram account.

“I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

Mbappe told reporters he heard Prestianni direct the same racist remark at Vinicius several times, an allegation also levelled by Real’s French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real’s English fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold added: “It’s disgusting. What’s happened tonight is a disgrace for football. It’s ruined the night for the team.”

Mbappe said he had been prepared to leave the pitch but was persuaded by Vinicius to continue playing.

“We cannot accept that there is a player in Europe’s top football competition who behaves like this. This guy (Prestianni) doesn’t deserve to play in the Champions League any more,” said the French star.

“We have to set an example for all the children watching us at home. What happened today is the kind of thing we cannot accept because the world is watching us.”

Real captain Federico Valverde said he was proud of how Vinicius had handled himself in the circumstances. He said: “In the end I’m proud of the teammates that defended Vini, proud of Vini who kept on going, played a spectacular game and that’s what I’ll remember from him.”

When asked whether Prestianni had apologised, Mbappe laughed. “Of course not,” he said.

Vinicius later posted a statement on social media voicing his frustration.

“Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to cover their mouth with their shirt to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or my family’s life,” Vinicius wrote.

The Brazilian has faced repeated racist abuse in Spain, with 18 legal complaints filed against racist behaviour targeting Vinicius since 2022.

“It’s been happening for a long time. Many people have fought (against) this, Vini is one of those who have fought about this, and it keeps happening,” added Uruguayan Valverde.

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho said that Prestianni had denied racially abusing Vinicius, and hit out at the Brazilian for inciting Benfica’s players and fans with his celebration.

“I don’t want to say that I’m 100 per cent in favour of Prestianni, but I can’t be impartial and say that what Vinicius has told me is the truth. I can’t, I don’t know,” said Mourinho, who was sent off late on for angrily protesting that Vinicius should have received a second booking.

“When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way. There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium – where Vinicius plays, something happens, always.”

Former players on punditry duty hit out at Mourinho after his comments.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf said on Amazon Prime: “I think he made a big mistake today to justify racial abuse. He’s saying it’s OK, when Vinicius provokes you, to be racist – and I think that is very wrong.

“We should never, ever justify racial abuse. Vinicius has had enough of that unjustified behaviour from people. I know Mourinho by heart would agree with me but he expressed himself a bit unfortunately, I believe.”

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott added: “I love everything Jose Mourinho has done in football but I think he has made a poor decision in that sense.

“It was maybe the one time we shouldn’t have heard from him, the one night he should not have been in front of the cameras.”

REUTERS, AFP