Vinicius and Rodrygo score twice as Real thrash Valencia 5-1

MADRID - Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo put on a show at the Bernabeu Stadium as they both scored twice to lead Real Madrid to a 5-1 thrashing of Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday.

Real opened the scoring in the third minute, as full back Dani Carvajal unleashed a volley from the edge of the box and Vinicius extended their lead in the 42nd minute when he attempted a diving header but scored with his shoulder.

Vinicius struck again shortly after halftime with a shot from range and Rodrygo netted twice after that to put a gloss on the scoreline. Striker Hugo Duro scored Valencia's consolation goal two minutes from time.

Real are second in the standings on 32 points, two behind surprise leaders Girona. REUTERS

