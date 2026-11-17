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SINGAPORE – Almost exactly a year after the biggest accomplishment in Singapore football history, the Lions were given a bruising reminder of just how big the gulf is between them and the elite of the sport.

On Nov 17 at the National Stadium, five-time world champions Brazil thrashed Singapore 7-0 in an international friendly, with Selecao superstar Vinicius Junior scoring a hat-trick in the opening 21 minutes.

By half-time, the Brazilians were already up 4-0.

Even it was no surprise for the thousands in attendance, who had mostly urged the Lions on throughout the game on the rare occasions that the players in red surged forward.

Exactly 364 days earlier , the Lions had made history with a 2-1 comeback win over Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium on Nov 18, 2025, to reach the 2027 Asian Cup – the first time Singapore had qualified for the quadrennial tournament.

But against world No. 6 Brazil, the 148th-ranked Lions were given a stark footballing lesson.

Just three days earlier, Japan stunned Brazil 3-2 at the National Stadium, showing that teams from the continent can compete with and beat the traditional, global elite of the sport.

For Singapore, the difference in standards highlighted the sheer work that remains if Singapore are to someday compete against the world’s best.

Before their international friendly, which is part of the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore series, Singapore and Brazil had never met in a full senior A international match.

Their only previous encounter took place in July 2008, when Singapore was defeated 3-0 by Brazil’s Olympic (Under-23) team.

In the opening match of the part of the quadrangular friendly series, the Lions showed plenty of grit despite suffering a 4-1 defeat by Paraguay at the National Stadium on Nov 13.

Lions head coach Gavin Lee would have been hoping for a similarly spirited performance when he named an unchanged starting XI for the clash against Brazil.

The Selecao, meanwhile, were facing their lowest-ranked opponents in 28 years. The last time Brazil played a lower-ranked side was in 1998, when they beat 185th-ranked Andorra 3-0.

Brazil’s stars punish Lions

Despite the gulf in rankings, Brazil made clear they were taking the contest seriously, naming a host of their European-based stars in the starting XI.

Among those who started the game were Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, teenage sensation Endrick, Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes, Chelsea winger Estevao, Aston Villa midfielder Joao Gomes and Bournemouth winger Rayan.

The Brazilians celebrate after scoring one of their goals in their international friendly against Singapore. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Brazil opened the scoring in the ninth minute, when Lions captain Hariss Harun misplaced a ball which found Guimaraes in midfield. The Arsenal man then played the ball through to Vinicius who beat Hariss before firing past Izwan Mahbud in goal.

Just six minutes later, there was more lackadaisical defending from the Lions backline when Brazil caught their opponents napping on transition.

A clearance from Gabriel found Vinicius near the halfway line and he prodded a ball through to Real Madrid teammate Endrick who ran through unopposed into the box before returning the ball for Vinicius to tap into the net.

Vinicius completed his hat-trick in the 21st minute when a ball in behind the Lions defence saw Estevao cross in for his teammate to apply the easiest of finishes.

Endrick then got on the scoresheet in the 31st minute when he was afforded the time and space outside the box to laser a left-footed effort into the bottom corner of the goal.

Brazil found the net twice more in the first-half but both goals were ruled out for a foul on Izwan and for offside.

The Selecao picked up from where they left off after the break when Estevao’s 51st minute shot took a deflection off a Lions player before it landed in the net.

Mizuho Blue Challenge international friendly between (in red) Singapore and (in yellow) Brazil at The Kallang on Nov 17. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Just a minute later, Lions winger Farhan Zulkifli almost gave Singaporeans a moment to remember when he burst down the right flank and jinked past Brazilian defender Vanderson only for the shot to go wide.

On the hour mark, Brazil – whose head coach Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha were in the stands after being sent off against Japan – rang the changes, perhaps to the relief of the Lions players.

Vinicius, Gabriel and Guimaraes were brought off with the hat-trick hero looking visibly displeased that he perhaps could not add more to his tally.

But there were still top class players in yellow who dealt more damage as Rayan ran clear in the 65th minute – as the Lions continued to deploy what was perhaps an unwise high line – to make it six.

In the 74th minute, substitute Allan, a recent signing for Manchester City, forced the seventh goal when his effort inside the box was deflected into his own net by Lions defender Raoul Suhaimi.

Home fans’ spirits were temporarily lifted in the 77th minute when Iranian referee Alireza Faghani pointed to the spot after Shawal Anuar fell in the box. But the Video Assistant Referee referred Faghani to the pitch side monitor and the referee overturned his decision, much to the frustration of those in the stands.