Villa's Watkins to miss Man City game due to injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Ajax Amsterdam - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - March 14, 2024 Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 10:02 PM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 10:02 PM

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins will miss Wednesday's Premier League game at Manchester City due to a hamstring injury, Villa manager Unai Emery said on Tuesday.

The England international was replaced during Villa's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

"Ollie’s injury is a small injury. With some days' rest, maybe he could be available for the next match," Emery told reporters.

Watkins is Villa's top scorer with 16 league goals in 30 appearances this season, seven more than second-highest scorer Douglas Luiz.

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who returned to training last week after suffering a foot injury, will also miss the trip to the champions. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top