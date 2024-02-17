Villa's Kamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL - Emery

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - November 5, 2023 Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington/ File photo
Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 12:48 AM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 12:48 AM

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara will miss the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, manager Unai Emery said on Friday, a blow to the team's push for a top-four Premier League finish.

The 24-year-old Frenchman suffered the knee injury on Sunday against Manchester United, leaving the game in the 65th minute of the 2-1 loss at Villa Park.

Villa are fifth in the table, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur.

"When they are injured for a long time, it's the worst in football," Emery told reporters. "It's more difficult for the player, as a person, when they are injured ... more or less, in September or October he is coming back."

Villa play 12th-placed Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top