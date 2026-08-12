Villa's Emery eyes Super Cup success against PSG despite depleted squad

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Aug 11 - Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is determined to keep pushing the club to new heights as they prepare to face European champions Paris St Germain in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup, having ended a 30-year wait for major silverware last season.

Villa secured their place in the season curtain-raiser by beating Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final in May, earning Emery a record-extending fifth title in the competition and the club's first major trophy since the League Cup in 1996.

The triumph marked Villa's first continental success since they won the European Cup by defeating Bayern Munich in the final in 1982 and then beat Barcelona to win the Super Cup.

"I have been here four years at Aston Villa. I am happy with how we are responding and how the players are responding," Emery told reporters in Salzburg on Wednesday.

"The players have followed us and everything we are trying to set in our standards. We want to build our own mentality. We are thankful for the players. But we want more. We are not stopping here."

The Spaniard is still seeking his first Super Cup title after three previous unsuccessful attempts, while PSG coach Luis Enrique will be looking to retain the trophy.

Villa, however, arrive in Austria having undergone significant changes to their squad during the transfer window.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United, while Morgan Rogers moved to Chelsea for a British record fee. Jadon Sancho and Douglas Luiz have also departed, with Lucas Digne joining PSG.

Injuries have further complicated Emery's preparations, with midfielder Amadou Onana and new signing Johan Manzambi unavailable. Despite the departures, he said Villa's ambitions remain unchanged as the club continues to grow on and off the pitch.

"The effort is not changing. The club is making a really huge effort. The club is moving in the same direction as I am trying to move," Emery said.

"We are increasing our budget through the good results on the pitch and through selling some players. Aston Villa now can have a better brand in the way we are progressing. It is a huge responsibility for me and the players."

Villa will also be without several key players involved at the World Cup and who have been granted additional rest.

England defender Ezri Konsa and striker Ollie Watkins plus Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez are all unavailable.

"We do not have some players because they finished their season late. They're resting, which is very necessary," Emery said.

"PSG are in the same situation as us. Tomorrow we will start with the players we have and we hope to get a good result with the capacity that we have." REUTERS