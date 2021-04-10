Villa's 7-2 beating still haunts Reds

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp admitted that he is still haunted by the 7-2 hammering Aston Villa handed Liverpool earlier in the season and has told his side to "put things right" when they host Dean Smith's side in the Premier League today.
Villa were the first team to beat the champions in the reverse fixture at Villa Park last October, when Ollie Watkins grabbed a hat-trick.
"Of course we have to put things right, that's clear. You cannot put a game like this to one side immediately, that's not possible," Klopp told a press conference yesterday, adding that the rout highlighted a number of problems in his squad.
"Things like this should not happen but it happened to us. It was a really strange game. I have the game in my mind and which way I will use it I am not sure yet but we have to put things right, for sure."
That is not the only thing the German hopes to set straight.
After going 68 league games unbeaten at Anfield, Liverpool go into today's clash having lost their last six at home. They are winless in eight top-flight home matches.
Only once have the Reds endured a longer top-flight home run without a victory: 10 matches in 1951-52.
"The results were not great at home. We have to change that," said the German, whose side last won a league game at home 115 days ago.
Liverpool are also on an unwanted run of 11 hours and 48 minutes without a league goal from open play at Anfield.
Aston Villa have kept eight clean sheets away from home in the league this season, the most in the top flight and a joint-club record.
But Villa, ninth in the standings and five points behind seventh-placed Liverpool, will be without captain Jack Grealish today.
The midfielder has suffered an injury setback and could be out for a few more weeks, Smith confirmed yesterday.
Klopp revealed that nobody from Tuesday's 3-1 loss at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, first leg was injured but hinted that he could rotate his side.
LIVERPOOL V ASTON VILLA
Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm
Ahead of a third match of six in 22 days, the manager said: "We... flew back on Wednesday, trained yesterday. Some players still felt the game.
"We will see tomorrow if we have to change some things."
REUTERS
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1 Man City 31 23 5 3 66 21 74
2 Man United 30 17 9 4 58 33 60
3 Leicester 30 17 5 8 53 34 56
4 West Ham 30 15 7 8 48 37 52
5 Chelsea 30 14 9 7 46 30 51
6 Tottenham 30 14 7 9 51 32 49
7 Liverpool 30 14 7 9 51 36 49
8 Everton 29 14 5 10 41 38 47
9 Aston Villa 29 13 5 11 42 31 44
10 Arsenal 30 12 6 12 40 35 42
11 Leeds 30 13 3 14 47 48 42
12 Palace 30 10 8 12 32 48 38
13 Southampton 30 10 6 14 39 53 36
14 Wolves 30 9 8 13 30 41 35
15 Burnley 30 8 9 13 24 40 33
16 Brighton 30 7 11 12 33 38 32
17 Newcastle 30 7 8 15 30 50 29
18 Fulham 31 5 11 15 24 41 26
19 West Brom 30 4 9 17 25 59 21
20 Sheff United 30 4 2 24 17 52 14