Villarreal's sacrifices have paid off: Emery

GDANSK • Villarreal coach Unai Emery praised his "impeccable" players for their dedication after claiming the club's first major trophy by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The Spanish side won a thrilling penalty shoot-out 11-10 after a 1-1 draw, with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scoring the 11th before stepping back in goal to make the decisive save from United counterpart David de Gea's spot kick.

It marked Villarreal's first piece of major silverware and it was a record fourth Europa League triumph for Emery as a manager, after winning the competition thrice with Sevilla.

"In the Europa League, we have been absolutely impeccable since the very first moment. Some days we were coming at 6am to the stadium to prepare a game for the Sunday. All of this makes the journey (worthwhile)," Emery said.

"We were talking about enjoying these moments. In the end, you are proud to reach the title (decider) but if you don't win, you are sad. Winning is another step, an important step ahead. We do this profession for these moments. We have been able to give joy to many people."

Emery joined Villarreal in July last year, nine months after he was sacked by English Premier League side Arsenal following a poor run of results. The Spaniard knocked his former club out of this season's competition at the semi-final stage before taking down another English side in United, but insisted he did not see the achievement as a personal triumph.

"I insist it is not a sports revenge at all. I try to enjoy every moment, winning and losing. So everywhere I have been, even in England at Arsenal, I have learnt a lot, met many people, other cultures and football," he said.

While the 49-year-old prefers to remain humble, his achievement for Villarreal was nothing short of remarkable.

The "Yellow Submarine" finished seventh in La Liga this season, earning them a spot in next season's inaugural Uefa Conference League but Wednesday's win means that they will instead play in the Champions League.

Since regaining promotion to La Liga in 2013-14, the club have finished in the top four only once in 2015-16, and were as low as 14th.

According to Spanish daily Marca, United have a budget "five times the size of Villarreal's" but that did not stop Emery's side from going unbeaten in all 15 Europa League games (13 wins, two draws) this campaign.

REUTERS