Villarreal vow to make Reds 'suffer'

LONDON • Despite being thoroughly outclassed by Liverpool during their 2-0 Champions League semi-final, first-leg defeat at Anfield on Wednesday, Villarreal coach Unai Emery warned the Reds "they are going to suffer more next week in our home".

The Reds had 71 per cent of possession, fired 20 shots to the Yellow Submarine's one and completed over 31/2 times as many passes (674) as the Spanish side with a 90 per cent rate of accuracy.

Most importantly, they found the net twice, via a Pervis Estupinan own goal and a Sadio Mane strike within three second-half minutes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Mane after his 14th Champions League knockout stage strike, the joint-highest for an African, alongside Ivorian Didier Drogba.

He suggested that the Senegalese, who led his country to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations crown in February, could win the Ballon d'Or if Liverpool win the Champions League, adding: "He can play left, he can play central, both positions world class."

Each of the last 13 times Liverpool have won the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie, they have gone on to progress.

But Emery remained bullish, saying: "We can't tell nothing about the victory because they deserve it. The first half was defensively good but we didn't achieve in attack.

"Two-nil is a good difference for them, for us not a good result but we will try to dream and do something different in our home.

"The match next week will be very different to tonight's. It's very important to change something next week in our home, maybe tactically. I think they are going to suffer more next week in our home."

His players agreed, with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Giovani lo Celso saying: "At home we feel comfortable and I think the tie is still open."

Spain defender and Villarreal youth product Pau Torres added: "One goal at home puts you back in it again. There's plenty to go... I think we are alive. We are strong at La Ceramica, we demonstrated that against Bayern. We play differently at home."

The La Liga side outplayed German giants Bayern Munich to win 1-0 at home in the quarter-finals en route to a 2-1 aggregate win.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said "Villarreal have just got a pulse" due to Klopp's cautious substitutions. He said on BT Sport: "I think three would have killed it... (but) I thought he made substitutions that almost didn't promote going for an extra goal.

"Joe Gomez for Trent (Alexander-Arnold) for starters is much more defensive when your right-back is one of the most attacking players you've got."

However, he did say that Klopp's side are a "dreamland for Liverpool fans". His fellow former England internationals Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch agreed.

Former Reds forward Crouch said on BT Sport: "I was too young for the (great Liverpool) teams of the 70s. This is the best I've seen."

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand added: "This is the best Liverpool team I've ever seen. They're relentless with and without the ball. It's the way they press teams, the energy, effort, application, you marvel at it...

"If they achieve it (the quadruple), they're immortal, they are above anyone that has played the game in this country."

The Reds won the League Cup in February and are set for a rematch with Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month. They are second in the English Premier League, one point behind champions Manchester City with five games left.

To make matters worse for their rivals, Liverpool yesterday announced that Klopp has signed a contract extension until 2026.

As recently as last month, the German said he would exit when his deal ends in 2024.