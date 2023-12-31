Villarreal re-sign former Man Utd defender Bailly on free transfer

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Everton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 4/4/17 Manchester United's Eric Bailly Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly has returned to Villarreal on a free transfer until June 2025, the LaLiga club said late on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Ivory Coast international, who started his career at Espanyol, played for Villarreal between 2015-2016 before moving to Manchester United in June 2016.

The centre-back joined Turkish side Besiktas on a permanent transfer in September, having spent the last season on loan at Ligue 1's Olympique de Marseille after struggling for playing time in recent seasons at Old Trafford due to injuries.

Besiktas announced the termination of Bailly's contract by mutual agreement just three months after he joined the club, where he made five appearances. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top