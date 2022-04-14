'Village team' Villarreal hungry after Bayern upset

MUNICH • Villarreal are making a habit of upsetting the odds.

They won the Europa League last season, edging out Manchester United on penalties, and beat Juventus in the last 16 of the Champions League.

On Tuesday, the Yellow Submarine claimed their biggest scalp in six-time European Cup winners Bayern Munich to match the La Liga club's best run in this competition when they reached the last four in 2005-06.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Villarreal snatched a 1-1 draw on the night for a 2-1 win on aggregate, and a place in the semi-finals via Samuel Chukwueze's 88th-minute goal which cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's opener.

Not bad for a "village team, like that of Asterix and Obelix", a beaming Unai Emery said.

The Villarreal coach added: "It's an extraordinary feeling, it was not easy for us. We are moving forward step by step, we had a very difficult quarter-final.

"If you want to achieve something in this competition, you need to beat the big teams. We took the first step (in the last 16) with Juventus.

"With Bayern, we analysed the game well. Now... we have a semi where we will try to use our chances."

Emery was widely criticised during his time at Paris Saint-Germain where he failed to get beyond the last 16 of the competition from 2016-18, leading to his departure.

The Spaniard also could not help Arsenal return to the Champions League and was sacked in 2019 but in Villarreal, he has found a home.

He said: "We took a lot of confidence from the first-leg result, but we had to defend well and we tried to create our own chances - we created five and took the final one."

Until their Europa League triumph, Villarreal had never won a major trophy in their history but captain Raul Albiol has seen the club grow in leaps and bounds in his three seasons here.

The 36-year-old veteran defender said: "Our victories are as a team. We have suffered a lot in both games, but to be in the semi-finals is great for Villarreal.

"We knew it was going to be a long 90 minutes and we were going to suffer a lot. We want more. We see ourselves as causing problems to all our opponents."

At times, it was backs-to-the-wall for Villarreal, who had to fend off an aerial bombardment from Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

But the Bavarian giants only have themselves to blame for their exit - they had 45 shots over two legs and scored just once - while the visitors netted with each of their only two efforts on target.

Bayern are headed towards their 10th Bundesliga title in a row, yet their elimination from the Champions League means this season will be seen as a failure.

Julian Nagelsmann took over last summer to much hype after punching above his weight in two seasons at RB Leipzig but his star has dimmed this term.

"We are out of the German Cup, out of the Champions League. I don't think this is good enough for Bayern. We had the semi-finals as our minimum goal and we failed to achieve it," he said. "It counts as one of my top three defeats."

