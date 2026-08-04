Villa win CAS appeal against FIFA block on registering 17-year-old Madjo

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Aston Villa v Real Sociedad - Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, Walsall, Britain - July 28, 2026 Aston Villa's Brian Madjo celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

Aug 4 - Aston Villa can register forward Brian Madjo for official competitions after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their appeal against FIFA's block on playing the 17-year-old who joined from Metz, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

England-born Madjo grew up in Luxembourg, who he played for three times last year before representing England's U-17s.

The six-foot-four striker joined Villa in January for £10 million ($13.44 million) but FIFA, whose regulations limit the international transfer of players under 18, blocked them from registering Madjo, arguing he was a Luxembourg international.

Europa League winners Villa appealed against FIFA's decision to CAS, arguing Madjo was born in England and was a UK citizen.

"The court’s decision today means that Brian will be registered as an Aston Villa player and eligible to play in official competition matches for the forthcoming season," Villa posted on X.

Madjo has scored four goals in pre-season so far, including two in Villa's opening friendly against Walsall.

Villa take on European champions Paris St Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12. REUTERS