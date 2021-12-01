Villa 'the toughest' for City, says Pep

LONDON • Steven Gerrard has two wins from his first two games in charge of Aston Villa and in just over a week, he has changed his target from avoiding relegation to finishing in the top half of the Premier League table.

The Liverpool great's influence has been evident in a confident and well-drilled Villa side who create chances even when they do not dominate possession.

His biggest test will, however, come today when Villa host champions Manchester City. But City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a stiff challenge at Villa Park.

"I can imagine with a new manager, everybody steps forward to convince the manager," he said.

"They have two good results against tough teams, we are travelling there. It will be the toughest game as possible."

On Gerrard, he added: "He's a manager for the Premier League, I don't believe there's a manager in the Premier League who isn't good. They can train good players, they are incredible managers in all aspects."

City have several key absentees, including Kevin de Bruyne and Ferran Torres, while Aymeric Laporte serves a one-game ban.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are also doubts and will be given late fitness tests. Even if passed fit, Guardiola said the duo "maybe can play but not a lot of minutes".

He added: "Aymer is out, we have to come back. Never complain the players who are out with injuries, red cards.

"I trust a lot all the squad, if one is out another comes. December is the toughest month, we have few players. Kevin is back (in training) but needs time to be fit. All the people who had Covid-19 say it drains them and Kevin needs time to show his form."

Grealish, though, is hoping he can be cleared fit in order to make his first appearance at Villa since leaving his boyhood club in the summer for a British record £100 million (S$182.3 million).

With just one goal in nine top-flight games, the England midfielder has yet to really get going for City but Guardiola defended his player, saying: "He needs to settle and needs time. If you analyse games, he doesn't play bad... I don't think the best Jack Grealish we see next season, I'm thinking this season."

