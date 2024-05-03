Villa manager Carla Ward to step down at end of season

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward has decided to step down at the end of the season after three years at the club and take a break from the sport, the Women's Super League (WSL) side said on Friday.

Villa came fifth in the WSL last year, their best ever finish in the league, during Ward's second season. They are currently seventh with 21 points from 20 matches.

Monchi, Villa's president of football operations, said the club held discussions with Ward to persuade her to stay. "I want to place on record our grateful thanks to Carla... and wish her well for the future," he added.

"To step down from my post here at Aston Villa has been the hardest decision of my managerial career, but I know it is the right one for my family and I," Ward said in a statement.

"I now believe it is the right time for me to prioritise the other important things, such as my daughter and the rest of my family life." REUTERS