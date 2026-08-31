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Aston Villa-Chelsea transfer links are about business, not friendship, says Unai Emery

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during their 4-0 Premier League drubbing by Brighton on Aug 23..

Aston Villa do not share a special relationship with Chelsea despite a number of transfers between the clubs in recent years, manager Unai Emery said on Aug 30, describing the deals as purely business transactions.

The clubs have agreed on eight permanent or loan deals over the past four years, more than any other two English Premier League teams.

“Good relations? They want to kill us and we want to kill them,” Emery told reporters.

“It’s not a good relationship, it’s a deal for money and a deal for players. I am happy for Emiliano Martinez and Morgan Rogers and I know I am not happy for Chelsea.”

The flow of transfers began after the consortium BlueCo took control of Chelsea in 2022.

Among the movements, England midfielder Rogers joined Chelsea in a reported £117 million (S$201.6 million) move, and Alejandro Garnacho, who joined the Blues from Manchester United in August 2025, was loaned to Villa with a conditional obligation for the transfer to become permanent in 2027.

Striker Nicolas Jackson then joined Villa and goalkeeper Martinez completed his switch to Stamford Bridge.

The British media reported that Chelsea have spent more than £160 million on Villa players since 2022, while Villa have paid around £102 million for players moving in the other direction.

Villa, who were thrashed 4-0 at Brighton in their opening game, host champions Arsenal in the Premier League on Aug 31. REUTERS