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Villa bolster squad with arrivals of Suzuki and Ruggeri

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Japan's Zion Suzuki celebrates after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Aug 19 - Aston Villa have strengthened their squad with the permanent signings of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and left back Matteo Ruggeri, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Japan international Suzuki, 23, joins Villa after two seasons with Parma, where he made 59 appearances. He began his professional career with Urawa Red Diamonds, making his debut at 16, before moving to Belgian side Sint-Truidense VV in 2024.

Suzuki has been capped 22 times by Japan and played at this year's World Cup. The goalkeeper is expected to challenge for the number one spot amid continued uncertainty over Emiliano Martinez's future at Villa.

Ruggeri, 24, arrives from Atletico Madrid, where he made 26 LaLiga appearances and featured 15 times in the Champions League, helping the team reach the semi-finals.

Villa begin their Premier League campaign away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. REUTERS