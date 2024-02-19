Villa beat Tottenham in WSL, Leicester all but seal Bristol's relegation fate

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Brisbane Road, London, Britain - February 18, 2024 Aston Villa's Adriana Leon celebrates with Rachel Corsie and Daphne van Domselaar after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Brisbane Road, London, Britain - February 18, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Jessica Naz in action with Aston Villa's Daphne van Domselaar Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Brisbane Road, London, Britain - February 18, 2024 Aston Villa's Danielle Turner in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Amy Turner Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Brisbane Road, London, Britain - February 18, 2024 Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Brisbane Road, London, Britain - February 18, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Barbora Votikova in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 01:14 AM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 01:14 AM

Adriana Leon and Jordan Nobbs scored to give Aston Villa a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday, while Ceri Holland got a goal before being shown a red card late in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool are fifth in the table, climbing to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United who were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal on Saturday in front of a record WSL crowd of 60,160.

Martina Piemonte broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute and Aurora Galli doubled Everton's lead three minutes later in their 2-0 victory over West Ham United. Everton are ninth on 14 points while West Ham are 10th.

Leicester City virtually sealed Bristol City's relegation fate with a 5-2 victory in the weekend's final WSL game. Yuka Momiki, Saori Takarada, Janice Cayman, Jutta Rantala and Denny Draper scored for the winners, who are seventh in the table.

Bristol City have just six points, five adrift of safety.

Arsenal's win on Saturday keeps them in the title race after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Friday. Chelsea and City are even on 34 points, while Arsenal are third with 31. REUTERS

