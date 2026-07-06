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Fans of the Norwegian football team doing the Viking row at a watch party at The Lawn in Chijmes as their side beat Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup Round of 16.

SINGAPORE – Lightning flashed in the skies above CHIJMES, soon followed by a deep rumble.

But it was not thunder.

The sound came from a thump against a wooden bench, then another, before a booming “Ro” from red-clad Norway fans echoed around The Lawn.

It was the unmistakable start of the Viking row, which has gone viral at the 2026 World Cup.

The chant has made its way across the United States – most notably at New York’s Times Square – to Norway’s parliament and now to Singapore, where jubilant supporters celebrated the Scandinavian country’s stunning 2-1 win over Brazil in the World Cup on July 5.

Led by their two-goal hero Erling Haaland, they had just pulled off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets, toppling the five-time world champions to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Norwegian Ingrid Trana, who is visiting her parents in Singapore, said: “They did an amazing job, I’m so happy and I’m going to keep watching, and we’re going to keep rowing.

“It brings people together and it’s so good to see, even in Singapore, it brings all the Norwegians together, we came here at 4am in the morning and it’s great to see.”

The live screening of the round of 16 match at CHIJMES drew a crowd of about 300, with an even split of Norway and Brazil supporters.

First there was relief for the Norwegian fans, as Bruno Guimaraes’ tame penalty was saved by Orlan Nyland, and then there was joy as Erling Haaland broke the deadlock with a header to send the crowd into a frenzy as they leapt from their seats and waved their flags.

Fans of the Norwegian football team breaking out in wild cheers at a watch party at The Lawn in Chijmes, when Erling Haaland scored the second goal for Norway. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

The Manchester City star then gave Norway breathing room when he hammered low into the corner from the edge of the box in the 90th minute, sparking more celebrations among the fans in red, while Brazil supporters were crestfallen.

Neymar’s penalty deep into stoppage time was little consolation for Brazil and at the final whistle, their rival supporters celebrated wildly.

Over 15,000km away, the fans in Singapore joined their 90,000 compatriots in Oslo and others around the world as Haaland led the iconic Viking “Ro” chant from New Jersey, rowing in tandem with their heroes on the pitch.

Among those watching the game were Olav Krabbesund, 51, and his 10-year-old daughter Elise, who was eager to catch the match as it coincided with the Youth Day school holiday.

Elise, a Primary 4 pupil at Marymount Convent School, started playing football at the start of 2026 and has been following the World Cup closely.

Krabbesund, who has lived in Singapore since 2008 and works in the maritime industry, said: “It’s a unique situation that we’re in now and we’re very excited.

“We come from a small country and we don’t have many people, but we are damn good in this thing apparently.”

It has been a triumphant return to football’s biggest stage for Norway, who last featured at the tournament in 1998.

Norway, who will play either England or Mexico next, have already surpassed their best performance at the tournament, having previously made it to the round of 16 in 1998 and 1938.

Regional finance manager Kristine Hauge, 38, said: “It’s been a long wait for us so everyone in Norway speaks about the 1998 World Cup.

“For a small country like us, it’s a very proud moment to have made it so far.

“They have some really good players – Haaland is obviously the star player, being so good at scoring goals but we’ve got several good players, so that’s maybe it.”

Haaland has certainly risen to the occasion in his World Cup debut.

With his brace against Brazil, the 25-year-old now has seven goals in the competition, pulling him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the golden boot.

As Norway’s journey at the World Cup continues, excitement is building among fans, whose belief in the team has grown with each game.

Shipbroker Henrik Hordvik, 34, said: “I’m very excited, but then again I’m not surprised because Norway always win against Brazil.

“We’ve always struggled at the World Cup for as long as I’ve lived, the last time we were in was in 1998 and we also won against Brazil then (also by 2-1), but now we’ve kicked them out of it, so I have a good feeling we’re going on to win it this year.”

Fans of the Brazilian team look dejected at a watch party at The Lawn in Chijmes, after striker, Erling Haaland scored the second goal for Norway in the 90th minute. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

For Brazil, who hired Carlo Ancelotti in a bid to end a 24-year World Cup drought, it is the sixth straight tournament where they have been knocked out by European opposition.

Brazil fan Helio Fontes, 35, said: “The match against Norway was easier than Japan, but Haaland played very, very well today, he was outstanding.

“Brazil missed the penalty and a lot of chances at goal, so Norway deserved it, but soccer is like that, if you don’t enjoy your opportunities, you lose.”