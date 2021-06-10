Viewers of Euro 2020 show could get lucky

Football fans here can stand a chance to win autographed jerseys from some of the world's top stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Zlatan Ibrahimovic while enjoying the upcoming Euro 2020 action.

Co-organised by Our Tampines Hub and Tampines West Community Sports Club (CSC), The Euro 2020 show, an eight-part magazine show covering the June 11-July 11 tournament, will give viewers the chance to win attractive prizes like autographed jerseys and vouchers worth up to $250.

Hosted by James Walton, sports business group leader for Deloitte South-east Asia and TV presenter Ash Hashim, the magazine show will air its first episode today at 8pm and coverage will continue right up to the final.

Former Manchester United and England defender Paul Parker, ex-Malaysia Cup star Abbas Saad and Tottenham Hotspur great Darren Anderton will also appear as guests on the show.

Euro 2020, postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, kicks off with Turkey taking on Italy on Saturday at 3am (Singapore time).

Tampines West CSC chairman Dick Hui said the Euro 2020 show was organised as an alternative to the usual live screenings that typically take place during major tournaments.

For Euro 2016, about 30,000 fans watched the live screenings of 48 matches at Tampines West Community Club. He said: "We hope it can bring a bit of excitement to the Euro 2020 experience in the absence of watching it together live."

Walton added: "Live screenings have always been a big focal point of these tournaments. In this time of safe distancing measures, we want people to still have the experience of talking football and have fans come together. I do hope this show will fill that void."

Visit www.facebook.com/ euro 2020ShowSG for more information.