Viets stay top in tight group as Thais miss kick

HANOI • Thailand rued a penalty saved in their 0-0 draw with South-east Asian champions Vietnam in their 2022 World Cup-2023 Asian Cup joint football qualifiers yesterday.

In the 27th minute, Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Van Lam made a terrific save by using his left foot after Doan Van Hau had fouled Manuel Bihr at My Dinh Stadium.

A few minutes later, Bui Tien Dung put the ball in the net for the hosts. But the referee chalked it off after deciding that Thai goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan was fouled.

Despite a flurry of late chances for the visitors in the second half, it ended 0-0 - as it did in the two teams' opener at the Thais' Thammasat Stadium.

Vietnam remain top of Group G with 11 points, having won three of five matches. Thailand are third on eight points with two wins, two draws and one loss.

Malaysia leapfrogged the War Elephants into second on nine points, courtesy of a double from Safawi Rasid in their 2-0 home win over Indonesia at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The game was marred by flares thrown at local fans, according to Bernama, with the first coming after the 30th-minute opener, a brilliant free kick.

Last month, Indonesia's football association was fined US$45,000 (S$61,250) by Fifa over crowd trouble during the qualifier in Jakarta against Malaysia in September.

Safawi's second came on 73 minutes before substitute goalkeeper Farizal Marlias redeemed himself for giving away a penalty by saving from Osas Saha seven minutes from time.

