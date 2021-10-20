Vieira frustrated with Palace's failure to see out games

LONDON • Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was disappointed after a last-gasp equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette denied them a win against his former club Arsenal in a pulsating 2-2 Premier League draw on Monday.

Having fallen behind to an early Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal, Palace stormed back through Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard before Lacazette struck with the last kick of the game.

Vieira, who won three league titles and four FA Cups with Arsenal as a player, said Palace needed to stop conceding late goals in order to turn draws into wins.

"It was so close but we have been saying that a little bit too often," said the 45-year-old Frenchman, who has lost just two of his opening eight league matches in charge of Palace, against Chelsea and Liverpool.

"We have to learn from the games we played previously. I am really disappointed because the way the team came back in the second half, they deserved to win.

"I am frustrated for them, they were brave and showed character. We have to put our sleeves up and put our bodies on the line. We were really unlucky today, but I believe there is more to come."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta criticised his players for switching off after taking the lead.

"We started the game very well but after the goal we didn't manage it enough," he told the BBC.

"We didn't have composure or control. The game was stretched. You have uncertainty, you have to defend deep.

"We gave the ball away two times for the two goals. It (the dip in performance) was for a long period which is worrying. We gave cheap goals away."

The Gunners dropped to 12th in the standings, three more points than 14th-place Palace (eight).

Arsenal are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions but their performance did little to suggest they will trouble the contenders for places in next season's Champions League come the end of the season.

Arteta said the Gunners did not convert their goalscoring opportunities.

"I don't think we were lucky (to get a draw)," the Spaniard added.

"Well, you could say we were lucky because we scored with the last kick of the game but overall in the game I don't think we were lucky to not lose the game."

