Vidal slams ref as Chile get the chop

RIO DE JANEIRO • Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal blamed the referee for his side's Copa America elimination by Brazil on Friday, calling him a "clown" who "thinks he is the star of the show".

Chile lost 1-0 in the quarter-finals to the hosts, who played almost the entire second half with 10 men, after Gabriel Jesus was sent off for an atrocious kungfu-style challenge on Eugenio Mena.

Brazil were a goal up at the time thanks to Lucas Paqueta's strike and although Chile poured forward looking for an equaliser, they came up against an in-form goalkeeper in Ederson and a wily side who knew how and when to run down the clock.

"We're very sad, we deserved a lot more," said Vidal.

"In a game like this, you need a referee who wears the trousers, who is fair and who doesn't want to be the match clown.

"We just lacked that goal. If there's a referee that won't let you play, that stops the game all the time, and he thinks he is the star of the show, then it's very difficult.

"But we were beaten by the favourites. At least we will leave with our heads held high."

Vidal's comments came largely because of the stop-start nature of the game, which had 13 fouls committed by Brazil, just one more than his own team.

The referee issued four yellow cards.

Brazilian striker Neymar, once again the standout performer for the reigning champions, excused Jesus for a misdemeanour.

"Jesus was just bad luck," he said. "He had his eye on the ball, not on the man, and unfortunately, he was sent off."

Neymar instead lauded the way Brazil coped with a pressure they are unaccustomed to facing.

"Every day that goes by we have tests to make us stronger, to prove that we can play under all kinds of circumstances," he said.

"Chile are a good team, they have great players and it is very difficult with a man less.

"Everyone deserves praise, the defence, the midfield, the forwards. It was a big test for us."

Brazil will now face Peru, who beat Paraguay in Friday's other quarter-final.

Peru punched their semi-final ticket by beating the Paraguayans 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in regular time in Goiania.

The remaining quarter-finals are set to be played this morning (Singapore time), when Argentina take on Ecuador and Uruguay face Colombia.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARGENTINA V ECUADOR

