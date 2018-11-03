Vichai's body back in Bangkok for funeral rites

The hearse ferrying the body of Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha arriving at Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawiharn temple in Bangkok yesterday. Funeral rites for the Thai tycoon start today and are likely to last a week. Striker Jamie Vardy said the club's footballers will travel to Thailand after tonight's Premier League game at Cardiff. Vichai, 60, was among five people who died when his helicopter crashed outside the club's King Power Stadium last Saturday after he watched the league game against West Ham.