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Estudiantes' Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera could retire after the Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras on Nov 28.

Montevideo – Marcos Rojo and Fernando Muslera have enjoyed trophy-laden careers in Europe but with the two Estudiantes stalwarts now in the twilight of their careers, they will know the Nov 28 Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras may well be their final shot at another major trophy.

Former Manchester United defender Rojo tasted continental glory in the 2016-17 Europa League with the Red Devils and also won South America’s premier club competition 17 years ago with Estudiantes.

The 36-year-old ex-Argentina international returned to his formative club in October and after being ineligible for the first leg of their semi-final clash with reigning champions Flamengo, played nearly 80 minutes at left-back in the return tie as they battled through on penalties.

The star of that performance was another veteran in 40-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper Muslera, whose shoot-out saves from Jorginho, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Henrique sent Estudiantes into a first Libertadores final since that 2009 victory in which a young Rojo played a part.

Media reports in Argentina have hinted that Muslera may call time on his 22-year professional career after the final in Montevideo.

“Along with the 2011 Copa America (won with Uruguay), the Libertadores final is the most important title I’m going to play for,” Muslera told ESPN.

“I already know what’s going to happen,” the former Lazio and Galatasaray shot-stopper added of his future.

With 24 domestic trophies across Italy, Turkey and Argentina to his name, a first club continental title would be not only the cherry on the cake at the end of his career, but also provide redemption after a difficult final year.

In this summer’s World Cup, Muslera’s disastrous showings in goal for Uruguay contributed heavily to Marcelo Bielsa’s side crashing out at the group stage.

Now, five months later, he could lift South America’s biggest prize in the capital of his home country.

“Football always gives you another chance,” Muslera mused after being Estudiantes’ semi-final hero.

“It’s football itself, it’s life itself: falling and getting back up,” Estudiantes coach Alexander Medina said of Muslera’s arc.

Standing between Rojo and Muslera and a potential final shot at glory are one of the continent’s most successful clubs of recent years.

Back-to-back winners in 2020 and 2021, Palmeiras lost the 2025 showpiece 1-0 to domestic rivals Flamengo.

They edged out 2023 champions Fluminense in their semi-final 5-3 on penalties after the two-legged tie finished 2-2.

With a Brazilian side having won eight of the last nine editions of the tournament, Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras will fancy their chances of spoiling the veterans’ party come the weekend. AFP