Straitstimes.com header logo

Veteran coach Le Roy takes over as Congo Republic boss

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Egypt v Togo - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - November 14, 2020 Togo coach Claude Le Roy reacts during the match. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Egypt v Togo - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - November 14, 2020 Togo coach Claude Le Roy reacts during the match. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

BRAZZAVILLE, June 10 - Veteran French coach Claude Le Roy is returning to the helm of an African national team after being named as the new coach of Republic of Congo, the country’s Ministry of Sports announced on Wednesday.

It will be the 78-year-old’s 12th national team appointment and a second stint with the Congolese, where he was coach from 2013-2015.

It is his first job in five years and follows stints as coach of Cameroon (twice), Senegal, Malaysia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (twice), Ghana, Oman, Syria, Congo, and Togo, where he last worked five years ago.

His "priority objective will be to qualify Congo for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, while progressively implementing a sustainable sporting project based on competitiveness and discipline," a statement said. REUTERS

See more on

Cameroon

Syria

Africa

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.