'Very difficult' for Barca to regain title: Koeman

BARCELONA • Coach Ronald Koeman admitted that Barcelona would find it difficult to wrest back the Spanish La Liga title after they ended a traumatic year by drawing 1-1 at home with minnows Eibar on Tuesday.

The result left Barca with 25 points and sixth in the standings, seven points behind joint leaders Atletico Madrid, who took on Getafe at home, and defending champions Real Madrid, who faced Elche, yesterday.

"If we are realistic, winning the championship is very difficult for us," Koeman told reporters.

"Nothing is impossible but we have to acknowledge the big points distance with Atletico, who are in very good form, looking strong, winning a lot games and not conceding many goals."

Barca have won eight of the last 12 La Liga titles and if the Dutchman's pessimistic prediction is proven right, it would be the first time since the 2007 campaign that they missed out on the Spanish crown in consecutive seasons.

The Catalans were missing the injured Lionel Messi - the captain was in the stands after being allowed to return late from an extended break in Argentina - but still had plenty of opportunities.

Martin Braithwaite fluffed his penalty and Ousmane Dembele came close on several occasions.

But yet again, they paid dearly for failing to take their chances, compounded by another defensive howler.

Ronald Araujo was the latest culprit after he lost possession high up the pitch to Kike Garcia, who gave Eibar the lead in the second half.

Dembele fired home the equaliser but the hosts could not conjure up a second, much to Koeman's frustration.

"It's always good to score first because then the team usually play with more confidence and ease but in the end, we had more than enough chances to score more," he said.

"The draw isn't fair but this is happening too often to us. We do things badly and once again, an error that led to a goal has cost us. I don't want to blame anyone but these are key moments in the game.

"We were lacking a player in Leo who makes the difference year after year but I'm left wondering how we didn't manage to win the game.

"We created chances, missed a penalty and then gave them a goal with their only opportunity of the game."

