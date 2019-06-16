Versatile Kamata sends White Swans soaring

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Albirex Niigata 3

Tampines Rovers 1

In the past four seasons, Albirex Niigata star Hiroyoshi Kamata has played in every outfield position, other than centre back.

Yesterday, he played in two and shone as both left wing-back and centre midfielder in a 3-1 Singapore Premier League win over Tampines Rovers that lifted the defending champions to second in the standings.

The 22-year-old, a former Japan Under-16 player, started in defence at the Jurong East Stadium but scored the opener in the sixth minute, cutting inside before finishing with aplomb.

Three minutes before half-time, he turned creator, beating the offside trap with a clever pass for Daizo Horikoshi to add the second.

After the break, the 1.65m Kamata was deployed in the heart of midfield to combat Tampines' strategy of flooding the area with technical players in the absence of suspended winger Jordan Webb.

The points were in the bag on 70 minutes when a mazy run by debutant Yosuke Nakagawa, signed from Japan's second-tier side Mito Hollyhock, led to an own goal by youngster Shah Shahiran.

The Stags pulled a goal back via a free kick by skipper Shahdan Sulaiman in the 81st minute, but it was too little, too late.

Albirex coach Keiji Shigetomi praised Kamata, saying: "He's a good player and can play in lots of positions. In the first half I put him at wing-back and second half as a centre midfielder, and this helped us to a great result for the team."

Albirex, with 21 points after their sixth win in eight games, trail Brunei DPMM by six points. Hougang United are third on 19 points, ahead of Tampines (17), who have won only once in eight games.

Besides Webb, the Stags were also without injured defender Daniel Bennett and Singapore striker Khairul Amri, who joined Malaysian side Felda United last month. As a result, five of Tampines' six outfield substitutes were players under the age of 23.

Tampines coach Gavin Lee refused to complain about the situation, saying: "If we're serious about trying to push these youngsters for the future of Singapore football, this is their chance.

"Right now, they're put into an environment where they don't have a parachute, and this is good for them.

"Of course, it would have been nice to have Bennett or Webb on the pitch tonight, but we play with whatever hand we're given."

In yesterday's other game, Home United grabbed an equaliser on 90 minutes to draw 4-4 with Warriors FC at the Bishan Stadium.