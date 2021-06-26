Verratti boost for Italy

MILAN • Marco Verratti's return from injury has given new impetus to an Italy side looking increasingly like Euro 2020 title contenders.

The midfielder, 28, returned after a six-week knee injury layoff to help the Azzurri make it three wins out of three in Group A against Wales last weekend.

Next up for Italy is a last-16 game against Austria at Wembley today.

It was a free kick from Verratti, known as the "Little Owl", that set up Matteo Pessina for the only goal against Wales.

A delighted Roberto Mancini hugged Verratti as he left the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico, having surpassed expectations by playing the entire match alongside Jorginho.

"(Verratti) showed that they are all starters," said coach Mancini, who left the in-form Manuel Locatelli on the bench in favour of the Paris Saint-Germain player.

"Now another tournament begins. If the boys continue to play like they are doing, I'm happy, that's all I ask for."

Verratti and Jorginho are Mancini's first-choice midfield pairing, and having the duo in the driving seat again is a boost to Italy's hopes of lifting a trophy they have won once, back in 1968.

Both are experienced on the European stage, with Verratti a runner-up in the Champions League last year with PSG, while the Brazil-born Jorginho, 29, lifted the trophy with Chelsea last month.

Locatelli played in Verratti's absence in the first two games and scored a brace against Switzerland.

But, while Verratti may be back, Locatelli can still hope to play a role, with the pair rotating in team training in Coverciano.

11 Successive wins - all with clean sheets - for Italy, after their three group games.

2 Austria's 1-0 win over Ukraine in the last group match was just their second clean sheet in the last 10 games under Franco Foda.

"When we say that this team is for everyone, we're not just saying that," said Verratti, who has played 41 games for Italy since making his debut against England in August 2012. "There are 26 of us and all of us are proud to represent our country and ready to give our best.

"I'm very pleased (to be back) and thank Mancini for waiting for me. It was tough, as at the start I wasn't even sure if I could play this tournament."

Mancini took over after Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. They have lost just twice in 35 games under the former Manchester City manager - with 26 wins and seven draws.

A 31st straight game without defeat against Austria would see his men overtake two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittoro Pozzo's side's all-time Italian record in the 1930s.

A 12th consecutive win would also match the run of the team under Ferruccio Valcareggi, who led Italy to victory in 1968 and a runners-up finish in the World Cup two years later.

It is all thanks to their defence but a solid Italian rearguard is nothing new. So-called catenaccio (doorbolt) backlines from the 1960s and 1970s made Italian club teams feared opponents and gave the nation a reputation for defence.

"The perfect game would end 0-0," Italian journalist Gianni Brera famously quipped.

Now the Italy defence is again one to be feared. In all three group games, the Azzurri have faced only 12 shots, on or off target, and Austria coach Franco Foda is wary of the big task he has.

This is Austria's maiden appearance in the knockout stage of the Euro, and their first in the knockout stage of any major tournament since the 1954 World Cup, when they reached the semi-finals.

"In this phase of the tournament, there are no easy opponents," said Foda. "Italy haven't lost for an eternity but perhaps there will come a time when they lose again. It will be tough but the team are eager and ready. I have a plan."

He knows his team are no pushovers. In the group stage, Austria ranked sixth overall for total number of tackles (43) and second in balls recovered (152).

Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne has warned his team not to underestimate the underdogs.

"We have watched some of Austria's matches. We haven't discussed any details yet but, from what we've seen, they are a very physical team who can run and press the entire match," he said.

"But we won't let ourselves be influenced. What we need to do is stay calm, prepare for this match."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ITALY V AUSTRIA

Singtel TV Ch141/143 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 3am