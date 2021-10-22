Verdict in Benzema video case due today

VERSAILLES • The judge presiding over the sex tape blackmail case involving French footballers Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena is set to give a verdict today.

Real Madrid striker Benzema is accused of complicity in an attempt to extort money from Valbuena over a video that was copied from his smartphone in 2015.

The 33-year-old, who scored in Real's 5-0 Champions League win at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, was not present at the three-day trial in France due to "professional reasons", said his legal team.

French prosecutors said yesterday they were seeking a 10-month suspended sentence.

In the latest episode of the hearing yesterday, his lawyer insisted the forward was innocent.

"My client has always maintained his innocence," Antoine Vey said, as reported by Spanish daily Marca. "He was not directly involved in any of the exchanges that concern other defendants."

Four other people, including the two alleged masterminds of the blackmail attempt, are being tried alongside Benzema.

The affair rocked the French national team and led to Benzema being cast out for 51/2 years.

Valbuena, who was also excluded from the team over the row, told the court on Wednesday that he "felt in danger" after being blackmailed and feared for his career.

The murky affair began when the 37-year-old handed his phone to Axel Angot, a man connected to footballing circles in Marseille where Valbuena had previously played, with a request to transfer its contents to a new device.

Angot came across sexually explicit footage on the phone which he and a friend, Mustapha Zouaoui, allegedly attempted to exploit with the help of various intermediaries, which according to prosecutors, included Benzema.

Valbuena said he learnt of the video from ex-teammate Djibril Cisse, who contacted him in May 2015 to tell him that compromising footage of him had emerged.

"I felt in danger, my first reflex was to file a criminal complaint," said the Olympiakos midfielder.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE