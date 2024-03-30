Veart calls for patience after Irankunda sets new hat-trick record

Adelaide United coach Carl Veart urged Australian football fans to be patient with emerging talent Nestory Irankunda after the Bayern Munich-bound striker became the youngest player ever to score a hat-trick in the A-League.

The 18-year-old fired Veart's side to a 4-1 win over Western United at Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday with his first three-goal haul in the professional game as the clock ticks down on his move to Germany at the end of the current campaign.

"A lot of people think all he is is power and speed, but they don't actually see or work with him everyday," said Veart of the Tanzania-born forward.

"He is technically very, very good and his understanding of the game is at a high level. He knows when to slow things down and go fast. It takes time for these young players.

"We can't expect them to give us an eight, nine out of 10 every week. There's going to be weeks were they're fours and fives. It's important we keep him going because he is a very rare talent."

Irankunda's hat-trick broke the previous record set by Nathan Burns in 2007, with the performance putting the youngster's pace and finishing ability on display.

A clinical first-time strike into the bottom corner in the 19th minute gave Adelaide the lead while he outpaced the Western United defence to score his second a minute into the second half.

Two minutes later Irankunda, who signed with a deal with Bayern in November that will see him move to Germany on July 1, completed his treble with a header from seven yards out after Stefan Mauk's cutback.

"I've worked with a lot of young players and I've never worked with anyone who has what he has," said Veart.

"We saw what he did tonight and hopefully we can see him doing that for Australia as well."

Irankunda's performance also drew praise from Western United coach and former Australia international striker John Aloisi.

"He's one of the most talented I've ever seen in Australia, without a doubt," said Aloisi, who played alongside high-profile Socceroos such as Harry Kewell and Mark Viduka.

"Tonight, he was the difference. When you think about it, I can't remember them really having many clear chances, (but) he caught us. We couldn't stop him." REUTERS