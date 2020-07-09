Vardy salvages 'important' point for Leicester

LONDON • Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers hopes Jamie Vardy's late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Tuesday will prove to be a turning point as his side try to cling on to a place in the Premier League's top four.

The fourth-placed Foxes, who last qualified for the Champions League when they won the English top flight for the first time in the 2015-16 campaign, have now won only once in six games since the season restarted last month.

But, having capitalised through Vardy after substitute Eddie Nketiah was sent off for the hosts 15 minutes from time for a high-footed tackle, Rodgers feels the draw will be "huge for us" with four games remaining.

Vardy also maintained his position at the top of the league's scoring charts with his 22nd goal,

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is second behind Vardy on 20 league goals for the term, gave the Gunners a well-deserved lead. But wasteful finishing by Alexandre Lacazette and an inspired first-half display by Kasper Schmeichel frustrated Mikel Arteta's men.

Hailing his goalkeeper as one of the league's "top players", Rodgers added: "The second half we were outstanding. We were much quicker in our play and even 11 v 11, we were the better team. I was really pleased with how we managed 11 v 10.

"We got a deserved goal and, if we had made the final pass, we could have gone on and won the game.

"We take a point and it could be a very important point for us."

Arsenal's own chances of a top-four finish appear gone, as they remain nine points adrift of the visitors (59) and in seventh place.

While Arteta admitted his players failed to take their chances, he hit out at the video assistant referee, who confirmed Nketiah's red card, but failed to sanction Vardy, who appeared to kick Shkodran Mustafi late in the first half.

"In the last year, I have never seen a referee check any images. I do not understand the rules. But I can do nothing now," he said.

"It (Nketiah) can be a red card, but then Leicester have to play with 10 men.

"For an incident that happened between the 40th and 45th minute, it has to be a red card as well.

"We lost two points today that in my opinion, we completely deserved.

"You can see the effort, intensity, and desire the players are putting in. You have to learn, when you play against this opposition you have to kill them."

