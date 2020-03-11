Vardy open to England return for Euro 2020

LONDON • Jamie Vardy is prepared to come out of international retirement and answer a call of duty from Gareth Southgate.

The England manager lacks top-class forwards at the moment, with the first-choice front pairing of captain Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford nursing long-term injuries.

While both are expected to return before the end of the Premier League season, doubts remain over their fitness ahead of Euro 2020, where England kick off their campaign against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on June 14.

If the Three Lions are to lift their first major trophy since 1966, they need Rashford and Kane firing on all cylinders.

Southgate does, however, have a back-up option that is the envy of most countries.

Vardy's 18th and 19th league goals of the term on Monday helped third-placed Leicester thump Aston Villa 4-0.

The league top scorer is the main reason why the Foxes have been tipped to clinch a top-four spot for the first time since their maiden 2015-16 title-winning season. They are five points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea (48) with nine games left.

While 33-year-old Vardy hung up his international boots after the last World Cup, he has always left the door open for a recall.

Speaking after the victory at the King Power Stadium, he admitted that he had benefited from the rest, but would never turn down Southgate should his services be required.

"Who knows? Gareth and I both agreed the door would still be open for whatever reason and then we would sit down and have a talk about it (if needed)," Vardy, who has seven goals from 26 caps, told Sky Sports.

For now, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers wants him to focus solely on maintaining his form after ending a scoring dry spell stretching back to Dec 21.

Rodgers said it was only a matter of time the forward would end his nine-game drought, adding: "Jamie has been outstanding in his career at Leicester. His running and movement were back to what we are used to from him. He got his reward for his hard work."

REUTERS