Vardy makes one penalty count as Foxes surge

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Leicester City 1

Wolves 0

LONDON • Despite missing a spot kick yesterday, Jamie Vardy has scored 10 of his last 12 penalties in the Premier League and he managed to convert the first of two awarded, as Leicester made it three wins on the bounce in the top flight.

The hosts opened the scoring after 15 minutes when the video assistant referee ruled that Max Kilman had handled Dennis Praet's cross in the area.

However, pundits were unanimous in their verdict that Wolves were unfairly punished.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards told Sky Sports: "It's very harsh. I don't know why it has been given. He was running to the ball, that was a natural running motion."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher agreed that "it was harsh", while former Arsenal striker Alan Smith questioned whether referee Anthony Taylor reviewed the incident only in slow motion.

"It seems as if his first view was in slow motion," he said. "That can't be right. He has to look at it in full speed, surely. It always looks worse in slow motion."

Vardy, who was recalled after being rested for Thursday's Europa League win over Braga, made no mistake from the spot to move to joint-top of the league scoring charts on eight goals.

He was, however, less clinical 24 minutes later. His second spot kick, which came about after Rayan Ait-Nouri fouled James Justin, was far more clear cut but Rui Patricio, who has now saved three of his last six penalties faced in the Premier League, saved the attempt with his trailing leg.

The visitors huffed and puffed in the second half but could not get past Kasper Schmeichel, as the Foxes earned their sixth win in a row in all competitions.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo later told Sky Sports that he was disappointed with the penalty given, saying: "These situations are difficult to analyse. We were penalised but we reacted well."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE