Van Gaal slams 'sloppy' Dutch

CARDIFF • Despite the Netherlands winning two straight games to go top of their Nations League Group A4, Louis van Gaal was not happy with his team's "sloppy" play after their 2-1 victory over Wales in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Wout Weghorst ended the Welsh World Cup party and shattered their 19-match unbeaten home record in a dramatic end to the match which saw two goals in stoppage time.

Van Gaal, however, made it a point to let his team know that their win was not ideal and there is still much that can be improved.

"We have too much unnecessary ball loss, we were sloppy, especially in the first half," he told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"And you can't attack when you turn over a lot of possession and lose the ball. We also want to attack, but in the first half we barely made it to Wales' goal.

"Fortunately, we looked good defensively, because we gave away almost no chance."

But the Dutch will be confident after clinching successive wins, following their 4-1 thrashing of neighbours Belgium last Friday.

They have also qualified for the Qatar World Cup in November, are unbeaten in 11 games and are yet to lose since van Gaal took charge for the third time last August.

Wales will head to Qatar for their first World Cup appearance in 64 years after beating Ukraine 1-0 in the play-off final last Sunday.

But Robert Page's side, who face the United States, Iran and England in the group stage, came back down to earth with a bump as they suffered a second successive Nations League defeat after last week's loss in Poland.

In a thrilling finale, Rhys Norrington-Davies equalised for Wales in stoppage time following Teun Koopmeiners' goal early in the second half for the Dutch.

Burnley striker Weghorst then sealed the points for the Netherlands with just seconds left as the visitors ruined the longest unbeaten home run in Wales' history.

For the first time since November 2018, Wales were beaten in front of their own fans, but the feel-good factor from their World Cup qualification should ensure the frustration from Weghorst's winner does not linger too long.

"It was a difficult game. We didn't have our full-strength squad," said Wales captain Gareth Bale, who came off the bench.

"They're a world-class team and we deserve to be testing ourselves against the best.

"We need to use this as a learning experience. If that happens again in the World Cup, we need to do what we need to do. When you play the top teams and don't do the things you need, you get punished."

After Wales' players were seen enjoying a boisterous night out on Sunday to celebrate their historic World Cup qualification, it was no surprise Page made seven changes with Bale and Aaron Ramsey among those rested.

"I am disappointed we have not gotten at least a draw. We shown a little bit of naivety in seeing the game out but that's a valuable lesson to learn," said the coach.

"If there's any positive from the game, it is that we have got to learn from those mistakes that we made late on. The players have to be ruthless in the middle of the park."

Van Gaal's side will face Poland in Rotterdam tomorrow when Wales host Belgium.

