Van Dijk knows all the Ings and outs

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action against Manchester United, on Jan 19, 2020.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action against Manchester United, on Jan 19, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON • Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is confident he will win his battle against Danny Ings as the in-form Southampton striker returns to Anfield today.

Only Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (17) and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (16) have scored more Premier League goals than Ings (14) this season.

But van Dijk will not be doing any homework on his former Saints teammate even though he scored against Liverpool in August.

The Dutchman said: "He has been a key man for them and helped turn it around. I'm very happy for him and very happy for the club. I hope they kick on, but Saturday we try to get a result.

"At this stage, you don't need to study strikers any more. Normally you know their strengths and weaknesses. You try to prepare as good as possible but, most of the time, it's to make sure you're 100 per cent ready. The strikers we are facing we have played against many times."

Ings will face Jurgen Klopp's men for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2018.

The 27-year-old recently told The Daily Mail that the Reds boss wanted him to stay but he had to make the painful decision to leave.

"I just knew I had to go and make a name for myself and be the player I wanted to be," he said.

Southampton, who have taken 16 points from the last 21 available, will not be overawed by a team that can today equal Manchester City's record of 20 consecutive home league wins.

"I think we had a few good journeys with our yellow shorts," Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said yesterday in reference to his side's away form.

"We go there knowing their record and quality. But we don't play against their record. We play against 11 players and we want to show ourselves how far we have come, how competitive we are, at a fantastic ground and a fantastic crowd and against this fantastic team."

  • ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

  • TODAY

    Leicester v Chelsea
    Ch102 & Ch227, 8.30pm
    Liverpool v Southampton
    Ch102 & Ch227, 11pm
    Man United v Wolves
    Ch102 & Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am
    Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
    Ch103 & Ch228, 11pm
    Watford v Everton
    Ch104 & Ch229, 11pm
    Newcastle v Norwich
    Ch105 & Ch230, 11pm
    Bournemouth v Villa
    Ch106 & Ch231, 11pm
    West Ham v Brighton
    Ch107 & Ch232, 11pm

    TOMORROW

    Burnley v Arsenal
    Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm
    Tottenham v Man City
    Ch102 & Ch227, Monday, 12.30am
    All on Singtel TV & StarHub

Liverpool have dropped just two points in the league - 1-1 at Manchester United in October.

A 16th consecutive league win could see the Reds go 22 points clear of their closest rivals and defending champions Manchester City on the opening weekend of February should Pep Guardiola's team lose at Tottenham 24 hours later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2020, with the headline 'Van Dijk knows all the Ings and outs'. Print Edition | Subscribe
