Van Dijk, Gomez out for season

LONDON • Liverpool's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League is looking increasingly dicey.

Following Chelsea's 1-1 draw at Leeds on Saturday, the Reds now sit eight points behind the fourth-placed side and four successive seasons of reaching European football's elite competition is at risk, short of winning this year's edition.

Jurgen Klopp's side will also have to compete on their two remaining fronts without their first-choice centre-backing pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Van Dijk, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in October, and Joe Gomez, who followed suit with a knee injury a month later, were always likely to miss the rest of term, although the German never gave a timeframe for their return, offering hope they could make a comeback in time for the season run-in.

However, ahead of Liverpool's league trip to Wolves today, manager Klopp admitted that not only were the duo done for the campaign but would also miss the upcoming Euro 2020 in June.

"That's (international call-ups) not my decision. But the information I have in the moment is it'll be unlikely," he said, adding that both their injuries were "really serious".

"So, not that I don't let them go because I don't want to have to do that anyway, but it's because of the extent of the injury. We hope they'll be ready to start pre-season with us."

Joel Matip was also ruled out for the remainder of the season at the start of last month and his rehabilitation is coming along even slower that the pair. "The two of them (Gomez and van Dijk) look better than Joel because he's still in what looks like skiing boots," Klopp said. "But he's here as well. Joe isn't running, Virgil's already running, but this is really a tough one."

Roberto Firmino, who has been absent for his team's last two games with a knock, is another doubt but the Reds do not have any more absentees other than captain Jordan Henderson, who will only be back earliest next month.

Klopp has resorted to fielding a makeshift centre-back pairing this season, largely alternating between Henderson, Fabinho, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips.

But since signing Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke earlier last month, the Turkey defender has kept his first-team place despite some mixed performances and he is set to make his fifth league start at Molineux.

On criticism from pundits, Klopp believes it has been over the top, referring to how the "amazing talent" is still a "20-year-old boy".

"Ozan played from the first moment on really good. Did he play as good as he can? His best performance ever? Probably not," he said. "(But) he tries to adapt and when you try to adapt in these moments, you cannot be yourself naturally because you try to adapt to other people.

"So it takes a while a team who can do both, adapting to the others and being yourself. But I'm completely happy with the performances so far."

