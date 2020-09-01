Van de Beek set to don United colours

LONDON • Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam after the English Premier League club agreed a £40 million (S$72.6 million) deal for the Netherlands midfielder.

According to multiple media reports, including Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, personal terms have been agreed and he is set to sign a five-year deal later this week.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag all but confirmed the 23-year-old's departure, confirming to local TV channel Ziggo Sport that de Beek was left out of the Eredivisie club's friendly with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday because of United's bid.

"There have been some developments that made us decide to keep him out of the squad," he said.

"We will see what happens. We'll make an announcement as soon as there's some clarity."

Van de Beek will represent the Red Devils' first buy of the transfer window and will be a welcome sight for United fans after interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho cooled following the Bundesliga club's refusal to budge from their £108 million valuation.

Having scored 40 goals in all competitions since his 2015 debut, the Ajax academy graduate is known as a box-to-box midfielder, but he can also give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer options with his ability to sit deep.

Last season, he made two tackles per game in the Dutch league - the fourth-highest in the team despite playing a more advanced role - and the United manager is a known admirer of his versatility.

The exit of van de Beek, who was heavily linked with a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid in the January transfer window, will represent the final break-up of the Ajax side that reached the Champions League semi-finals last year.

Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, their two best-known youth-team products, left last summer in big-money moves to Barcelona and Juventus respectively, while Hakim Ziyech completed his €45 million (S$73.1 million) transfer to Chelsea in July.

Van de Beek will not be the only big-name player moving to the English top flight in the coming days after The Guardian yesterday said an initial £72 million deal had been agreed between Chelsea and Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen for Germany midfielder Kai Havertz.

The transfer, which excludes £18 million in add-ons, will make the 21-year-old the club's most expensive player ever and make him the Blues' sixth new face this summer, taking their window spending past the £200 million mark.

Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz practically confirmed his exit yesterday, saying: "I don't expect Kai Havertz to train with us again."