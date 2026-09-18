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Van Bommel names first Belgium squad with eight changes from World Cup

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BRUSSELS, Sept 18 - New Belgium coach Mark van Bommel on Friday named his first squad for their four Nations League matches, retaining the core of the World Cup selection.

• Van Bommel, who has replaced Rudi Garcia, added eight players who did not take part in the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the US as he named a 28-man squad for matches against Italy, France (twice), and Turkey between September 25 and October 5.

• Belgium must do without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who asked to be excused from the Nations League campaign to regulate his playing time at the age of 34.

• Jeremy Doku, who was seen as a key player for the World Cup campaign but had a disappointing tournament, misses out due to injury, as does Amadou Onana.

• Attacker Alexis Saelemaekers and veteran defender Thomas Meunier have been dropped while Axel Witsel has retired from international football.

• The uncapped players in the squad include goalkeepers Jari De Busser, Mike Penders and Maarten Vandevoordt and 21-year-old fullback Kyriani Sabbe.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jari De Busser (AZ Alkmaar), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (Chelsea), Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon), Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton &amp; Hove Albion), Koni De Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Kyriani Sabbe, Joaquin Seys (both Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Bologna)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Mandela Keita (Parma), Romeo Lavia (Chelsea), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Manchester United), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Newcastle United), Malick Fofana (Sunderland), Mika Godts (Paris St Germain), Romelu Lukaku (Fenerbahce), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Diego Moreira (AC Milan), Lois Openda (Olympique Lyonnais), Leandro Trossard (Besiktas). REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.