Valverde's rocking feet has Ancelotti purring

MADRID - Carlo Ancelotti has been a coach for close to 30 years, but his career might end abruptly if Federico Valverde does not score at least 10 goals this season.

The Real Madrid boss was in a jovial mood after watching his side beat RB Leipzig 2-0 at home in the Champions League on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Valverde and Marco Asensio.

He joked that he was willing to bet Valverde, primarily a central midfielder, can score at least 10 goals this campaign, otherwise he will give up his coaching licence.

"With the shot that he has, I told him if he's not capable of scoring 10 goals a season, I will tear up my coaching licence and leave," said the 63-year-old Italian.

"His foot is a rock! He's not just dynamic and energetic, but he reads situations very well and he is also intelligent."

Valverde's strike took him to three goals in eight appearances in all competitions this season.

Another statistic Ancelotti will be keeping an eye on will be his team's perfect start to the season.

But it threatened to be a frustrating night for the European champions until Valverde provided the breakthrough in the 80th minute.

Deployed on the right of the attack to great effect, the Uruguayan cut inside and curled home with his weaker left foot.

The 24-year-old then celebrated emphatically in front of a relieved Santiago Bernabeu before substitute Asensio then slammed home the second in stoppage time.

Victory kept Real top of Group F on six points, ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk on four, and they have won all eight games in all competitions this season.

In Group H, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted he does not feel his job is at risk despite losing 2-1 at home to Benfica for their second straight defeat in Europe's elite club competition.

Juventus have lost their opening two games of the Champions League group stage for the first time and are sitting eighth in Serie A, four points behind leaders Napoli after six games.

Asked about his position following the defeat, Allegri said: "I don't feel at risk at all. These moments are part of football...

"The performance would have been bad even in the event of a draw... We need a solution quickly. It is the most difficult moment in the Champions League for us."

In the same group, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa and made it two wins from two.

PSG and Benfica both have six points, while Juve and Maccabi have yet to earn any.

