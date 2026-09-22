Straitstimes.com header logo

Valverde has sprained ankle, say Real Madrid

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Inter Milan - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 8, 2026 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Inter Milan - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 8, 2026 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Sept 22 - Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has been diagnosed with a grade-three sprain in his left ankle, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

The Uruguay international sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Atletico Madrid after a heavy challenge from winger Lee Kang-in, an incident that did not result in a booking.

Valverde completed the match but was later found to have suffered significant trauma to the ankle.

Real manager Jose Mourinho criticised the officiating after the game, questioning why no penalty was awarded for the challenge.

A grade-three sprain is the most serious type of ligament injury and involves a complete tear of the affected ligament.

Spanish media reports said Valverde is expected to be sidelined for between two and three weeks, ruling him out of Uruguay's upcoming international fixtures. REUTERS

See more on

Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.