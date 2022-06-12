Valencia's saviour here to stay

Gennaro Gattuso's appointment at Valencia is both a sign of intent and incongruence - the Italian is a World Cup winner and led Napoli to the 2020 Coppa Italia, but he is also the 10th coach the La Liga side have hired since Peter Lim took over in 2014.

The 68-year-old Singaporean billionaire's personal involvement - he met Gattuso and his agent Jorge Mendes here - suggests he is in this project for the long haul.