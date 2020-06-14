Valencia pay penalty for Diakhaby's error again

MADRID • Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby had three months to reflect on his past mistakes, but once again he let his team down on Friday and left his coach Albert Celades furious.

The Frenchman, 23, had conceded two penalties - both were converted - in the 4-3 Champions League last-16, second-leg loss to Atalanta in March, before the football season was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was substituted at half-time because of his early errors.

On Friday, a similar situation happened again and a 10-man Levante scored a dramatic 98th-minute penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw against Valencia as the Spanish La Liga completed its second day of fixtures since its return from the hiatus.

Valencia looked to have grabbed a late winner at an empty Mestalla Stadium when Rodrigo Moreno diverted the ball in at the near post in the 89th minute.

But Diakhaby pulled down Ruben Vezo deep into stoppage time and Gonzalo Melero made no mistake, equalising for Levante from the spot.

The visitors also had Roger Marti sent off for a second yellow card in the 74th minute.

"I think we have been superior, but we have not managed the last few minutes well," said Celades.

"I have spoken to Diakhaby about the mistakes before and today it has happened again. They are situations that are costing many points.

"In the end, we have to try not to let these things happen, we have tried to fix this situation and we hope that it will not happen again.

"It is clear that the situation we have is bad, we have a game that we had to win. Now the mood is not the best but it's time to get up and on Thursday we have another match (away at Real Madrid)."

Defeat was a blow to Valencia's Champions League hopes as they remained seventh, three points adrift of fourth-placed Real Sociedad (46), who host Osasuna today.

It was also a miserable night for fifth-placed Getafe (46) as Granada came from behind to beat them 2-1, meaning Atletico Madrid (45) and Sociedad have the chance to capitalise today.

Granada, also playing behind closed doors at Los Carmenes, scored in the 70th and 79th minutes as a Djene Dakonam own-goal and Carlos Fernandez's finish wiped out Getafe's lead, given to them in the first half by David Timor.

Defeat means Getafe have handed Atletico the chance to overtake them if they can win away at Athletic Bilbao today.

"I am leaving very angry. We had the game under control, they hardly had goal chances," Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said.

"But we had the eight or nine minutes of apathy, and the lack of understanding (has cost us)."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE