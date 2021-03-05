Valencia chief says top politician 'irresponsible'

Valencia president Anil Murthy has hit out at Ximo Puig, President of the Generalitat Valenciana regional government, for what he described as "irresponsible attacks" on Singapore billionaire Peter Lim's Meriton Holdings, which owns a controlling stake in the La Liga club.

The duo were discussing the club's half-built Nou Mestalla stadium, and after a meeting on Tuesday, Mr Puig had said that "we are as we were in September, therefore the credibility and credit of Meriton is at a minimum in Valencian society".