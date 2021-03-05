Valencia chief says top politician 'irresponsible'

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Valencia president Anil Murthy has hit out at Ximo Puig, President of the Generalitat Valenciana regional government, for what he described as "irresponsible attacks" on Singapore billionaire Peter Lim's Meriton Holdings, which owns a controlling stake in the La Liga club.

The duo were discussing the club's half-built Nou Mestalla stadium, and after a meeting on Tuesday, Mr Puig had said that "we are as we were in September, therefore the credibility and credit of Meriton is at a minimum in Valencian society".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 05, 2021, with the headline 'Valencia chief says top politician 'irresponsible''. Subscribe
Topics: 