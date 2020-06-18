Valencia challenge for title-hunting Real

MADRID • Real Madrid aim to maintain their pursuit of Barcelona atop La Liga and close the gap to two points when Valencia visit the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium today.

The visitors, who are owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, will travel to Real's training ground, which will host all their remaining 10 Spanish league games as the Santiago Bernabeu is being renovated, on the back of a run of five away games without a win.

Their first game back after a three-month coronavirus-enforced layoff was a disappointing one last Friday as they failed to overcome 10-man Levante, sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

It was a missed opportunity for Valencia as not only did they not earn bragging rights in the Valencian derby, but it was also a chance to do the double over their local rivals for the first time in club history.

However, coach Albert Celades feels his side can put that disappointment behind them should they get a positive result at Real.

Recalling their 1-1 home draw in the reverse fixture last December, he said at his pre-match virtual press conference yesterday: "We felt good against Real at Mestalla and I hope we can repeat that.

"The objective is to have a good game tomorrow, compete and try to win. We want to achieve the best result possible."

However, Valencia are short at the back, with Jose Luis Gaya a doubt, while Ezequiel Garay and Gabriel Paulista are both sidelined.

Mouctar Diakhaby is also struggling for confidence, having made three costly errors leading to penalties in his past three games, and he was heavily criticised by Celades after the Levante game.

Add to that the fact that Valencia have not won at Real since 2008 and Zinedine Zidane's side appear clear favourites today.

But even if a setback does occur in Madrid, Celades does not believe it will prove costly in their bid to make the top four and ensure a third successive year in the Champions League.

Valencia are four points behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad (47) and with games coming thick and fast, he is sure there will be more twists and turns.

"We have to focus on improving and prepare well for every game because it is going to be very demanding for every team," he added. "We only have two days of rest between games and everyone has something at stake."

The Spanish top flight is scheduled to end on July 19.

XINHUA

REAL MADRID V VALENCIA

Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am