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USM Alger stun hosts Mamelodi Sundowns to win African Super Cup

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PRETORIA, Nov 8 - Ahmed Khaldi scored one goal and set up another as Algerian side USM Alger stunned hosts Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa with a 3-1 victory in the African Super Cup at a rain-soaked Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

• Khaldi curled in a superb shot from outside the box 10 minutes into the second half, having set up an early goal for Zakaria Draoui as USM claimed the trophy for the second time after a maiden success in 2023

• Saadi Radouani also found the back of the net for the visitors, while Iqraam Rayners’ first-half penalty for Sundowns proved a consolation

• The start of the second half was delayed by around 30 minutes after a heavy downpour in Pretoria

• Sundowns won the African Champions League last season to earn their place in the Super Cup, but were knocked out before the group stages this time round

• USM claimed the African Confederation Cup in the 2025-26 campaign REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.