Use Ron up front for maximum impact: Rooney

LONDON • Manchester United should play Cristiano Ronaldo as a striker if they are to get the best out of the 36-year-old, who has returned to the Premier League club after 12 years, former United captain Wayne Rooney has said.

Rooney, the Red Devils' all-time top scorer, added that his former teammate's "winning mentality" would rub off on the club's youngsters.

The Portuguese may no longer be at his peak best but he remains one of the best players in football.

He was last season's top scorer in Serie A with 29 goals, ahead of Chelsea's new £97.5 million (S$180.6 million) recruit Romelu Lukaku, and is the joint all-time leading international goalscorer.

Derby manager Rooney wants United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deploy him where he can do the most damage.

"Where would I play him? As a striker," he said. "He's a striker and the other nine outfield players behind him will probably have to do a little bit more work.

"When you've got someone like Cristiano, you want him fresh around the box. He still wants to be the best and I'm sure he will have a big impact on them...

"For young players like Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, to have Cristiano would be a big help for them."

Ronaldo is United's latest high-profile summer recruit after they also brought in winger Jadon Sancho and centre-back Raphael Varane, and Rooney said the pressure was now on Solskjaer to start winning major trophies.

The Norwegian has been given more time and money than his fired predecessors David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho but has yet to deliver silverware.

"Ole will certainly know that he's in a position now where he needs to start winning these big titles with the players that he's brought in," Rooney added.

United are third in the league on seven points after three games. Ronaldo is set to play his first game after the international break when United host Newcastle on Sept 11 and his teammates cannot wait.

Goalkeeper David de Gea said: "It's like a dream to have him back, it will be great - it's already great, you can feel it in the atmosphere. Hopefully, he can bring something special to make the team even better."

REUTERS